Mariachi is featured at this year’s VBRO Fiesta Bowl Parade

VRBO Fiesta Bowl Parade adds more southwestern flare
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Less than a week remains until the annual VBRO Fiesta Bowl Parade in central Phoenix. This year, a lot of changes were made to elevate the experience.

And as organizers prepare to welcome 3,000 Parade participants to walk the two-mile route, the parade is bringing in a Mariachi for the very first time. Mariachi Estrella de Cobre, which means “Copper Star,” is named in recognition of our great state of Arizona. Arizona’s Family got a preview as they prepare to perform at this year’s parade.

Check the video in the player above for a sneak peek!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

