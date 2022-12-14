Man hospitalized after shooting outside Rod Wave concert in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5) – A man was shot after a fight occurred outside of the Desert Diamond Arena near 91st and Glendale Avenues late Tuesday night.

Glendale police say just before 11 p.m., a lot of people left the Rod Wave concert after reports of shots fired. However, officers who were working at the concert confirmed that no shots were fired inside the arena.

While people were leaving the concert, police say two men bumped into each other and got into some sort of argument. The male suspect walked away and came back and shot the 33-year-old man he argued with. The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect took off after the shooting and is still outstanding. Detectives were at the Westgate Entertainment District throughout the night for the investigation, but the area is now clear. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.