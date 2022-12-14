First Alert WX Day: A freezing cold Thursday morning for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a cold, crisp morning with lows dipping into the 30′s across the Valley. The low of 37 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport was eight degrees below normal for this time of the year. With dewpoints drying out even more, there is a Freeze Warning in effect for the far southeast Valley, including Queen Creek and Sun Lakes. In addition, areas of frost will be possible in locations across the Valley. This also includes northwest Pinal County and the rural areas of western Maricopa, parts of Yuma and La Paz counties. Freezing temperatures will also be persistent in the Globe-Miami-San Carlos communities. That will be in effect from midnight through 9 a.m. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50′s to 60 by Friday will take us into the weekend.

Freeze Warning for the SE Valley Thursday morning. (AZ Family)

Another blast of cold air from the north will drop our morning lows, possibly into the 30′s again on Saturday morning, just in time for the annual Fiesta Bowl parade. Because of the large number of people outside at that time, we will call for a First Alert for families to be prepared for the dry, desert cold along the parade route. However, clouds may be persistent overnight and may keep things a little on the warmer side. We will stay on top of it. A dry weekend is ahead as people rush to finish their holiday preparations. Highs should be in the low 60′s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Cold nights in the High Country will continue through the weekend. It will be a little warmer by Tuesday of next week.

