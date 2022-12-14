Christmas Angel
First Alert Weather Day for an especially cold morning in Arizona

By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert weather day for temperatures in the 30s across the Valley. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog are possible this morning. Look for a high today of 55 degrees with sunshine returning to the forecast.

A Freeze Warning or Hard Freeze Warning continues for rural areas on the outskirts of the Valley and across portions of Gila, Yuma and Pinal Counties. Those warnings are also in effect for tomorrow morning, which looks to be nearly as cold—if not a bit colder for some locations. In the high country, single digits are likely the next few mornings, with afternoon temperatures staying near or below freezing.

Afternoon temperatures will slowly climb back to the mid to upper 50s in Phoenix by the end of the week and continue into the weekend. Those temperatures are still well below normal for this time of year in Phoenix, when we’d typically be in the mid 60s. As the airmass dries out, morning temperatures look to drop off a bit more, and Saturday morning looks to be our coldest, with Valley communities ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

Dry weather is likely for the next 7 days in the Valley.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

