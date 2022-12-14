Expert shares tips to save money as some Arizonans see high gas bills this winter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re looking for ways to be more efficient! Fall always gives us a break on power bills in Arizona, but we’re in winter, and they’re on the rise. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s in the Valley, many people have turned the heat on and up.

Most people turn the heat on a bit too high. If your heat is above 70, you may be paying more. But there are even more ways to save some cash. “We’re super proud of how long we can go without turning on the heat. But when the Valley drops to the 50′s, most of us are turning it on. Then we’re going to see that bill go up,” said Mike Donely with Donley AC and plumbing.

The cold is also the time of year when gas bills skyrocket. Donley says the number one culprit for a high bill is the thermostat. “If you start living at 72 your bill is going to go up. The secret to saving money is the setting on your thermostat. In the winter, most folks here go 66-70 degrees. The cooler you can live the better. Every degree you’ll save three to four percent on your energy costs,” he explained.

He says some people can see bills climb by more than 70 or 80 dollars per month in the winter, a hike that surprises many. “In Arizona in the summer we use almost no gas. None to heat our houses. Maybe just a little for our water heaters and to cook with. Now we must heat our house and so gas bills and electric bills are going to go way up,” Donley said.

Donley says there are four main ways to decrease your costs even in the cold:

Lower your thermostat and dress for the cold

Check for vent blocks

Change air filters

Close windows and doors and use curtains

“The easiest thing we can do is put our flip flops and our shorts in the bottom of the closets and get out our favorite team sweatshirt, and our slippers and actually dress for it,” said Donley.

And there is one more bonus tip. “A couple things people don’t think about is hot air that they paid for being sucked out of the house and there’s two or three things that do that. If you’re running your kitchen fan over your oven, that’s sucking the air out. So do your bathroom fans, and so does your clothes dryer. So do your laundry during the hottest part of the day,” he said.

Also, if you live in a multi-story home and can consolidate rooms, setting the top floor by a few degrees less since hot air rises can also drop the price.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.