Ellen’s famed DJ, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, dead at age 40, reports say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple reports early Wednesday morning say that DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died by suicide at age 40.

TMZ first reported that the famed DJ from Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show and co-host of Disney+’s Fairytale Weddings was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel. He and his wife Allison Holker celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary after meeting on “So You Think You Can Dance” on Dec. 10. Other entertainment outlets like Page Six and the New York Post later confirmed his death.

Boss has made a number of connections in the Phoenix area, including working with Phoenix Children’s Hospital and making appearances on Good Morning Arizona.

Boss was also the co-founder of an online choreography class called “CLI Studios.” He was featured on the Ellen Show as a DJ starting in April 2014 until DeGeneres named him a co-executive producer on the show. He leaves behind three children.

If you or someone you love needs some help with thoughts of suicide, reach out to the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. In Arizona alone, approximately 1,200 people die from suicide in Arizona every year, according to the Arizona Suicide Prevention Coalition.

