Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Deputies find over $600K of drugs, jewelry, cash, guns at Tolleson home

Investigators found fentanyl pills, cocaine, handguns, marijuana, jewelry and more.
Investigators found fentanyl pills, cocaine, handguns, marijuana, jewelry and more.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies say a months-long investigation turned into a drug bust at a Tolleson home on Monday with over half a million dollars in drugs, cash, guns and jewelry uncovered. Detectives were investigating a group of people selling thousands of fentanyl pills and found out that 19-year-old Fredy Benjamin Medrano-Erenas was the alleged supplier. Medrano-Erenas was using social media to sell fentanyl pills, black market THC products and guns, investigators said.

TRENDING: Suspect dead; one hospitalized after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler

Detectives and the MCSO SWAT team searched Medrano-Erenas’ home near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. In total, investigators found 72,000 fentanyl pills, 748 grams (1.65 lbs) of cocaine, 3,320 grams (7.32 lbs) of marijuana flower, 5,995 grams (13.22 lbs) of THC cannabis, 339 THC vape carts, nearly $125,000 in cash, two rifles, 12 handguns and $10,000 worth of jewelry. The total value of all the drugs, cash and guns came to $660,344. Medrano-Erenas was booked on several charges, including drugs and money laundering.

Medrano-Erenas was booked on several charges including drugs and money laundering.
Medrano-Erenas was booked on several charges including drugs and money laundering.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cochise County deputy Abraham Peraza, who was off-duty at the time of a hit-and-run crash, has...
Cochise County deputy arrested following hit-and-run crash
Miguel Angel Dominguez was booked into jail on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Arizona prison officer accused of having dozens of child porn files
Officer Tyler Moldovan continues rehabilitation after being shot eight times on Dec. 14, 2021.
One year later, Phoenix police officer continues road to recovery
Cirque du Soleil's 'Twas the Night Before... is on its way to Phoenix's Arizona Financial...
Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before...’ brings holiday magic to Phoenix