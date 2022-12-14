Christmas Angel
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested after hit-and-run crash

A Cochise County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Douglas,...
A Cochise County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Douglas, Arizona, Friday, Dec. 9.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Cochise County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested after a hit-and-run crash Friday night, Dec. 9.

According to the Douglas Police Department, Abraham Peraza was arrested after officers conducted a DUI investigation.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said Peraza, who was off duty at the time of the crash, has been placed on paid administrative leave while Douglas police investigate the incident.

Police say officers responded at about 10:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Fourth Street for a reported hit-and-run crash there. The suspect driver, identified by DPD as Peraza, allegedly drove away from the scene after hitting a parked vehicle, which was unoccupied.

Peraza was arrested at Fourth Street and Carmelita Avenue after police found a vehicle that matched the description of the one that fled the scene of the crash.

A secondary crash happened when another vehicle struck a tire and wheel rim that was left behind by the vehicle that fled the hit-and-run crash, police said.

No injuries were reported.

