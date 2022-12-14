Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before...’ brings holiday magic to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Cirque du Soleil is touching down at Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday, ready to whisk you away into a world of whimsy and wonder based on the Clement Clarke Moore poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

“‘Twas the Night Before...” tells the story of a young girl named Isabella who’s “kind of over it” when it comes to Christmas when suddenly, she is plunged into the poem she’s grown up hearing every holiday season. By the end of the production, Isabella finds her spark and the magic of life at last. The show’s opening night is Friday and its final performance is Christmas Eve at 3 p.m. You can get your tickets here.

Carolanne Morgan is a general stage manager with Cirque and has worked with the company for more than 11 years. She said she caught the theatre bug as a teenager when she realized she wanted to be part of the synergy happening on stage. “We prepare for months and months and sometimes years for shows like this. It doesn’t come together until we’re in front of people and have varied reactions to it and share our work with them. That’s when it becomes magic,” Morgan said.

“‘Twas the Night Before...” has been in rehearsals since February, and the crew has been in the Christmas spirit for quite a while and is thrilled to bring the magic to Phoenix. “Some of these artists come in with their acts prepared or in other cases we put the Christmas spirit on whatever they have for us already,” Morgan said. “Each time we move, it takes us about four days to get the show installed with our technical team and understand how the show works in a particular venue. Then we bring the artists in, check the equipment, and make sure we’re safe and ready for opening night. It’s quite a journey but always worth it.”

When it comes to circus performance in general, Morgan said that for her, it’s an art form that proves that you can truly do anything you put your mind to. “I hope audiences can rediscover their spark and magic within. I hope audiences recognize that this show helps them find their spark in a moment when they may have lost it,” she said. Regardless of what you see the show for—the acrobatics, music, lights, rigging, or even the movement of the scenic pieces—every audience member will find something to enjoy. “Whether you’re there to get lost, to celebrate Christmas or to celebrate the human experience, there’s really something for everyone,” she said.

“‘Twas the Night Before...” began as a vision of senior artistic director James Hadley who recently wrapped up Marvel Entertainment’s International Tour: “Marvel Universe Live - Age of Heroes.” Hadley brings more than 25 years of directorial experience along with years of experience in circus productions, film, television and more. Composer Jean-Phi Goncalves is the composer and musical director of the show, and he brings 41 pieces of music to life. Many of the compositions are revisited holiday favorites audience members will recognize.

Every night of the production, Cirque makeup artists utilize 13 unique makeup designs, 25 pots of glitter and 60 cans of color hair spray. When it comes to wigs, 10 are used for each performance, along with eight hats featuring reindeer antlers and 22 wool hats affectionately called “tuques” in Canada. The eight reindeer pulling Santa’s sleigh are covered in 125 different fabrics and materials, with each costume featuring more than 2,000 sequins.

