Cardinals GM Steve Keim taking indefinite leave of absence due to health issues

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim pauses on the sideline prior to an NFL football...
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim pauses on the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is another shakeup for the Arizona Cardinals this season. The team announced on Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. Keim is stepping away due to health issues.

While Keim is out, vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson will take over his duties. The team released an official statement about Keim’s leave.

The Cardinals’ season hasn’t been quite like many expected after they made it to the Wild Card Playoff Game in 2021. The Red Birds are 4-8 and have been plagued by injuries. Kyler Murray tore his ACL on the third play of Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Wide receiver Rondale Moore, tight end Zach Ertz, offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, and center Rodney Hudson were all placed on injured reserve and will also sit out the rest of the season. The Cardinals are currently third in the NFC West.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

