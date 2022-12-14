Body-cam shows Phoenix officers shooting at man after pursuit ends in crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting at a man after a pursuit ended with him shooting and killing himself. On Nov. 29, around 11 p.m., officers were patrolling near 7th and Southern avenues when they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle related to an armed robbery earlier that day. The officers tried to get behind the car and pull over the driver, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez. However, Alcarez didn’t stop and kept driving, so officers began following him. A pursuit began between Alcarez and officers and continued near 18th Street and Southern Avenue. Alcarez then lost control and crashed into a fence.

Video shows two officers pulling up next to Alcarez’s car, which smashed into the fence. “Freeze! Hands! Give me your [expletive] hands now!” one officer yells. “Don’t move your [expletive] hands!” Nine shots are heard as one officer begins shooting at the car.

The second officer’s body-cam shows him pointing a gun toward the inside of Alcarez’s car. “Driver’s pulling down!” he yells as the other officer begins shooting. “Shot the driver. Passenger has hands up.” Another officer opens the passenger door, and 27-year-old Emily Marquez falls out crying. “Get out of the car! Get out of the car!” both officers yell. Marquez comes out with her hands up. “Get on the ground!” one officer says as Marquez drops. “Take her; I got the vehicle,” the other officer says.

Officers tried to use less-lethal tools to get Alcarez out of the car. Alcarez didn’t respond, so officers moved toward the vehicle. Officers found he had been shot several times, but police say the cause of death was Alcarez shooting himself in the head. He died at the scene. No officers were hurt. Police found Marquez had a warrant from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry, and she was turned over to them. Police didn’t say the relationship between Alcarez and Marquez.

