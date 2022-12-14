Arizona prison officer accused of having dozens of child porn files

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A corrections officer in the Arizona prison system is facing multiple felonies after investigators said he had dozens of files of sexually explicit material involving children. The case against Miguel Angel Dominguez started in November when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the FBI about activity on Kik, a messenger app, according to court paperwork. Investigators said 47 photos that were uploaded were definitely child porn and 17 pictures were possible child porn, also known as child sexual abuse material.

Detectives used the username to find the email, which was matched to Dominguez, court documents say. They said when signing up for Kik, Dominguez entered his first name as “Not” and his last name as “Miggy,” as in “Not Miguel,” detectives said. Investigators say they also found videos of children being sexually abused linked to Dominguez’s Kik account. Two of them had kids as young as five years old.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the Lewis Prison in Buckeye on Monday, where Dominguez worked, and he was taken into custody. According to court documents, he told detectives he used Kik to send the explicit material in a group chat while he was doing training for the Army National Guard in California. When his account was suspended, he uninstalled the app. Court documents said Dominguez worked in the visitation area. He was booked into jail on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.