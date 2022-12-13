Christmas Angel
Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix

The crash happened near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads.
The crash happened near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.

Police say Warren was driving north through a construction zone. The road merged into one, and Warren collided with another car. The collision caused Warren’s car to hit a median and then go into the south lanes. Her car was hit by a truck pulling a trailer and another car.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

