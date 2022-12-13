Christmas Angel
Winter storm continues to bring rain, snow to parts of Arizona

7-Day Forecast for Dec. 13
7-Day Forecast for Dec. 13(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few lingering rain and snow showers continue across Arizona this morning as our latest winter storm continues across the region. In the Valley, look for morning temperatures in the 40s warming to just 55 degrees today, which is well below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Isolated snow showers continue in the high country through the day, eventually winding down this evening. As this latest storm exits the region, skies will clear and temperatures will plummet. Look for single digit lows tomorrow morning in the high country, with 30s across the deserts of the state. While Phoenix will drop to the upper 30s, outlying areas will see some low to mid 30s. Areas of frst are likely. A Freeze Watch and Hard Freeze Watch have been issued for spots like Casa Grande, Gila Bend and Globe for both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. \

High pressure building to our northwest will bring dry but continued cool conditions from Wednesday into the weekend. Although a slight warming trend brings highs near 60 degrees for the weekend, that’s still pretty chilly for the Valley for this time of year. Mornings will stay cold in the 30s to low 40s through the weekend as well.

