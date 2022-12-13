Christmas Angel
Missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe found safe

Police confirmed Turner was found just before 8 p.m.
Police confirmed Turner was found just before 8 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have found a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe on Monday afternoon. Officers say around 4:30 p.m., Joseph Turner got off the bus near Mill Avenue and Hermosa Drive, just south of Southern Avenue. He didn’t go home and was reported missing. However, police confirmed that just before 8 p.m., Turner was found safe.

Officers didn’t say where Turner was found. It’s unknown where he was for nearly four hours after getting off the bus.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

