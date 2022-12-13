Missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe found safe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have found a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe on Monday afternoon. Officers say around 4:30 p.m., Joseph Turner got off the bus near Mill Avenue and Hermosa Drive, just south of Southern Avenue. He didn’t go home and was reported missing. However, police confirmed that just before 8 p.m., Turner was found safe.

Officers didn’t say where Turner was found. It’s unknown where he was for nearly four hours after getting off the bus.

We found him safe and sound! Thank you all for your help!!!!! 💙 https://t.co/ABvRS8P5vW — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) December 13, 2022

