Shaq’s Fun House coming to Scottsdale with Snoop Dogg, Diplo on Feb. 10

By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Shaquille O’Neal, Diplo, and Snoop Dogg will be coming to the Talking Stick Resort during Super Bowl weekend for Shaq’s Fun House, presented by Netspend.

A fun house will be created with a custom-built mega-structure next to the resort for a fully immersive experience. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, with a presale launching on Thursday. Tickets start at $249.99 with complimentary dining and 6-hour open bar passes. All general admission, VIP, TickPick VIP Lounge tickets and VIP tables can be reserved here. 

Sponsor Netspend will present the Netspend Ferris Wheel, sweepstakes, a “Nothing but NETspend” basketball hoop carnival game, and other entertainment features. In addition, one Grand Prize sweepstakes winner will land round-trip airfare to attend the Fun House and meet Shaq and get bonus spending money from Netspend.

This will be the fifth year for the event, which has hosted other celebrities like Patrick Mahomes, Adam Levine, Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, Floyd Mayweather, Migos, and other stars. In addition, Snoop Dogg will perform alongside DJ Diplo, DJ Diesel, and more. “It’s been amazing to see the growth of the Fun House over the last five years, and we’re excited to bring it to the people of Phoenix. We continue to set the standard for FUN,” Shaq said in the event announcement.

The VIP tables will start at $10,000 with bottle service, a dedicated server, and the best views of the main stage for the event. Sponsor Takis will also host its own Fuego Zone with a custom snack bar, carnival game, and much more. There will also be plenty of food and drinks provided by Anheuser Busch, Papa John’s, Licor 43, Electrolit, and more.

