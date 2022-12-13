Protecting your plants from near-freezing temperatures this winter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Near-freezing temperatures are here in the Valley and already underway across Arizona. So how do you protect your plants from the cold so they pull through the chilly winter months?

Good Morning, Arizona anchor and meteorologist Kylee Cruz headed out to north Phoenix to talk with Dave Owens, also known as “Dave the Garden Guy” who shared some handy tips for the winter months.

Although poinsettias are considered winter plants, they do need to be covered during the winter. “Make sure you cover the whole plant. We’re trying to harvest that thermal mass of warm air coming out of the ground to protect the plant,” Dave said. “You might want to think about doubling up because that really gives it that full protection.”

Dave said you can use frost cloth, old sheets, cardboard and other coverage. He said that frost cloth is slightly transparent so you can leave the material on for longer periods since the plant will still get some sun while also staying warm. “For cardboard or old sheets, you’ll want to take those off during the day and then put them back on overnight,” Dave said. When it comes to young citrus trees, Dave suggested wrapping cardboard around the trunk of the tree to keep it nice and warm.

For potted plants, he said you don’t have to move them inside unless they’re tropical like hibiscus, poinsettias, etc. “The best way to protect your plants is to turn on your water around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. in the morning, you don’t need to turn it on very long. As that heat comes off that water, it’ll help warm the plant just enough to add some heat overnight.” He also suggested products like Wilt Stop, Seaweed Extract, Extreme Juice’s Plant Food be added to plants that need a little extra TLC. The most essential item to have during the winter, Dave suggests, is making sure you cover up those plants with frost cloths, sheets, or old cardboard.

