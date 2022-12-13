Performers work on final preparations for VRBO Fiesta Bowl Parade

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The VRBO Fiesta Bowl parade, presented by Lerner and Rowe, is this Saturday! And as the final preparations get underway, Arizona’s Family is giving you an exclusive sneak peak at the action.

Good Morning Arizona’s Gibby Parra stopped by the Fiesta Bowl Museum in Scottsdale to get an update from Parade Chair Ben Smith, and got a little preview from Ottawa University cheerleaders.

This year has been an eventful one for the Fiesta Bowl as the organization announced a new executive director and CEO. As a proud broadcasting partner, Arizona’s Family was the first to announce that Legendary Suns broadcaster Al McCoy was named Grand Marshal.

The two-mile walk down Central Avenue in Phoenix that’s set for Saturday, Dec. 17. It will air on 3TV, online on AZFamily.com, and on the free AZFamily news app.

Click/tap here for the latest Fiesta Bowl Parade stories.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.