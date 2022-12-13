Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Orange juice prices are on the rise

Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the...
Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Florida’s orange crop is expected to fall to its lowest level since before World War II.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Florida farmers are expected produce about 20 million boxes of oranges.

That would be a 51% drop from 2021 and the smallest crop since the 1936-1937 season.

Officials said extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.

This will cause orange juice prices at the grocery store to rise accordingly, and some analysts say this upward trend in cost will likely continue in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Patriot missile battery may soon be heading to Ukraine.
US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine
Mesa firefighters worked to put out a large fire just off Country Club Drive in west Mesa.
ATF called to investigate fire at Public Storage facility in Mesa
Inflation
A slowdown in US inflation eases some pressure on households
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud
Police said Emily Deese stabbed her mom and dad in their own home.
Woman accused of stabbing parents in their home, police say