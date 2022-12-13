Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment

A man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter unattended in his apartment near...
A man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter unattended in his apartment near Surprise on Sunday night.(Surprise Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night.

According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.

TRENDING: Man accused of killing Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight”

When officers arrived, they found the girl and saw that Williams’ apartment door was open. Police searched the apartment for Williams but couldn’t find him, investigators said. Court paperwork says the girl told officers that her dad left and drove away. Around 45 minutes later, Williams showed up at the apartment.

Court paperwork says Williams told officers that he left while his daughter was sleeping and didn’t have anyone to watch her. Because of the girl’s age, Surprise police arrested Williams and booked him on one count of child abuse.

TRENDING: Man dead after being hit by train in Flagstaff

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Tempe police.
Tempe police searching for missing 10-year-old boy last seen getting off bus
Johnson was booked on one count of reckless manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault.
Driver found with alcohol after head-on crash leaves 1 dead in Phoenix, police say
GOP candidates including Kari Lake file lawsuits over election loss
Phoenix single mother gets new home from Habitat Humanity, First Things First Foundation