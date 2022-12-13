Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night.

According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.

When officers arrived, they found the girl and saw that Williams’ apartment door was open. Police searched the apartment for Williams but couldn’t find him, investigators said. Court paperwork says the girl told officers that her dad left and drove away. Around 45 minutes later, Williams showed up at the apartment.

Court paperwork says Williams told officers that he left while his daughter was sleeping and didn’t have anyone to watch her. Because of the girl’s age, Surprise police arrested Williams and booked him on one count of child abuse.

