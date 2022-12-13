Christmas Angel
At least 2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash on SR-51 in central Phoenix

Trooper say the crash happened early Tuesday morning
Trooper say the crash happened early Tuesday morning(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A wrong-way crash closed part of State Route 51 in central Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a wrong-way driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the SR-51 when it crash into another car near McDowell Road around 2 a.m. Video from the scene showed an SUV with front-end damage that had spun out.

Arizona’s Family crews saw at least two people being taken to the hospital by ambulance. Northbound lanes were shut down at McDowell while troopers investigated the crash, but it has since been reopened.

Details on what led up to the crash haven’t been released. At this time, it’s unclear if speed or impairment are suspected as factors in the crash.

