First Alert Weather Day to come Wednesday as temperatures plummet all week

Wednesday morning will be even colder with some areas likely to see negative temperatures in the high country and desert.
By Paul Horton
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’ll be a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday with another cool start to our morning with temperatures in the mid 40s.

A few clouds will still be out there, bringing some lingering showers and light mountain snow in the north again tonight. Skies will start to clear out tonight and will bring us some cold temperatures tomorrow morning. You can expect Wednesday morning temperatures in the 30s in the Valley with single digit low temperatures in the mountains.

Check out the graphic below which highlights the widescale freeze warnings.

Bundle Up
Bundle Up(AZ Family)

Below normal temperatures are going to stick around through the weekend as well with widespread dry conditions. Our average high this time of year is 66 degrees here in Phoenix, and we are expecting to stay well below that through Monday of next week.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

