Find out the backstory for the Super Bowl LVII logo

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are just two months out from Super Bowl 57 here in the Valley. A lot goes into the preps and planning, down to the finest details, like the official logo. We caught up with Chris Stackhouse, the NFL’S Senior Director of Creative Design, to see how the logo was crafted to honor the game coming here to the desert.

“I think Arizona has such a deep cultural story to tell, such amazing natural wonder, the people and community of Phoenix, it’s so vibrant,” Stackhouse said.

It’s Stackhouse’s job to create the design for the official Super Bowl logo, the symbol of the game that will be seen around the world. “This year’s Super Bowl logo takes the roman numerals and really creates a window that showcases the awesome, beautiful landscape of Arizona,” Stackhouse said.

It’s an intentional shock of color with teal, purple and orange, almost like our desert sunsets. In the last decade, the logo design shifted from a monochromatic silver theme focusing on the Vince Lombardi trophy to start incorporating more color and flair in a nod to the host city and state. This year’s logo replicates the starburst beam from the Arizona state flag captured in the reflection of the roman numerals set against a mountain silhouette.

“The Super Bowl logo is like a time capsule. It says something about that place and what’s so creative and vibrant about where our Super Bowl is lucky enough to be hosted,” Stackhouse said. “There’s so much rich visual, cultural, and artistic history to tell. That’s something we really wanted to celebrate and bring to life through the art and through the storytelling through some really exciting collaborations and partnerships that are going to be part of the Super Bowl in Arizona.”

And from the previous years the big game was here in town, 1996, 2008, 2015 to now, they’ve done a great job capturing the essence of State 48.

