Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Chris Lane to headline Coors Light Birds Nest opening night in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Country music stars Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Lane will be headlining the Coors Light Birds Nest 2023 opening night on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The four-night concert series will be part of the WM Phoenix Open happening on Feb. 8-11.

This is the first time that a trio will headline the festival! Tickets are available here or here, starting at $75 for general admission and VIP tickets at $240 each. VIP seats will include complimentary food, drinks, and access to a premium viewing area. Feb. 9 and Feb. 11 of the concert series are sold out, with only a limited number of VIP tickets available for Friday’s Machine Gun Kelly performance. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Jason Aldean and guest MacKenzie Porter will take to the stage. Machine Gun Kelly and JXDN will perform on Feb. 10, and The Chainsmokers and guest Gryffin will finish the line-up on Feb. 11.

Wilson won the CMA 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year, CMA 2022 New Artist of the Year, and ACM’s 2022 New Female Artist of the Year. She also was awarded a Platinum-certified ACM Song of the Year with “Things a Man Ought to Know.” Lane is the frontman of the Chris Lane Band, which released three albums and charted seven singles on “Hot Country Songs” and “Country Airplay.” He and Dustin Lynch will perform their recorded duet “Tequila on a Boat” during the opening performance. Lynch has landed eight #1 songs, four Top 5 albums, ten Gold and Platinum certified singles with 3x Platinum “Small Town Boy,” and boasts more than 4 billion music streams.

The Coors Light Birds Nest doors will open at 3:30 p.m. each day, with the special guest opening act to start at 6:30 p.m. and headliners hitting the stage at 8:30 p.m. The venue is located across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road and will close at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 8-11, and is for people ages 21 and older. For more information about the Coors Light Birds Nest, click here.

