Driver pulled over in HOV lane for “Seuss-picious” passenger near Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning traffic last week. DPS says around 8 a.m., a trooper spotted a driver in the HOV lane on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard and saw a grumpy green guy in the passenger seat. It turns out the passenger was an inflatable Grinch!

DPS said while they appreciate the festive flair just in time for the holiday season, it’s illegal to drive in the HOV with no other passengers. And no, not even an inflatable Grinch counts as a plus one. The driver received a citation for an HOV violation. So don’t get caught with a Grinch this Christmas!

Last week, an #AZTrooper spotted a driver in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a Seusspicious-looking "passenger" on I-10 at Avondale Blvd at 8AM.

The trooper stopped the driver & determined the grumpy green guy was, in fact, an inflatable Grinch. (No other passengers.) pic.twitter.com/YcOfZHJVoX — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) December 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.