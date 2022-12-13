Christmas Angel
Deadly crash closes section of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale

A deadly crash closed a busy section of road in central Scottsdale.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has shut down a busy stretch of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning.

Initial reports of the crash, near Shea & Via Linda, came in around 7:45 a.m. Scottsdale police confirmed on Twitter that at least one person died, but information on the crash is limited. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted an SUV that had rolled over into the dirt. There is no immediate word of any additional injuries.

Police are asking the public to avoid Shea Boulevard between 96th Street and Via Linda as detectives piece together what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

