Caring teen with soft spot for animals visits horse ranch

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Leah is a kind and smart young woman who one day hopes to be a veterinarian.

She loves all kinds of animals but especially horses. She stopped by Robinson Ranch to learn the ropes of taking care of some beautiful creatures. John Robinson and the crew at the ranch put Leah through the motions before she was allowed even throw a leg over her horse. “You can buckle in on the higher buckle up there,” an instructor said as Leah prepped to meet her horse Katrina.

She learned how to clean and care for Katrina, something Leah said was quite relaxing on this cool fall morning near the base of South Mountain. “I got to learn more about packing and brushing,” she said. Leah is a smart and compassionate teenager. This was easy to see when she quickly warmed up to her horse for the day. “She’s feeling your body,” Robinson said, urging Leah to take her time and be very purposeful around the equine.

Leah enjoys sports, music, video games and more. She makes friends easily and wants to give back when she is older. “I want to go into the Army and the become a foster mom,” she said. Leah said she’d do well in an active family that also enjoys a lazy day occasionally. She said she wants to stay connected to her Hispanic roots too. “I like to go places,” she said. “I like to travel.”

She said she is not too picky when it comes to families to call her own, but the core things are important. “I guess being loved,” she said. “and just having someone care for me.” This kind, young woman has a lot of heart and would bring lots of love to any family she joined. Just ask her new friend Katrina.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Leah or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

