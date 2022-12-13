Cardinals lose Murray to injury, fall to Patriots 27-13 on Monday Night Football

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a must-win game to keep playoff hopes alive, the Arizona Cardinals couldn’t pull off a win against the New England Patriots in primetime, losing 27-13. The Red Birds also suffered a huge blow on Monday Night Football. Kyler Murray went down with a knee injury early in the game and had to be carted off the field. He was ruled out and didn’t return for the rest of the game. Colt McCoy went under center to take over for Murray. According to NFL analysts, Murray may have a potential ACL injury.

Patriots defense pummeled the Red Birds. McCoy was sacked a stunning six times in the game. Raekwon McMillan recovered a fumble for a touchdown, and Marcus Jones grabbed an interception. Patriots defense only allowed one Cardinals touchdown.

The big talker of Monday’s game was Murray’s injury. Only minutes into the game, Murray was scrambling when he went down with a non-contact injury. Murray was loaded up onto a cart and visibly distraught. Teammates gathered around him before he was taken out of the game.

Kyler Murray is being carted off the field.



Prayers up for @K1 🙏 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2022

New England took control of the game’s pace by scoring 20 unanswered points in the second half. McCoy tried to go for a short pass to DeAndre Hopkins, but Hopkins fumbled when the ball was punched out. It was quickly recovered by McMillan, who ran in for the score. Patriots took a 20-13 lead.

Cardinals had a crucial call reversed that could’ve put them on top. McCoy’s pass was picked off, giving the ball back to the Patriots. Mac Jones’ pass was then intercepted by Zaven Collins, who ran it in for the touchdown. However, the touchdown was called back when the refs deemed it an incomplete pass. No score. Jones and the Patriots then marched down the field again, finishing off the drive with another touchdown for a commanding 27-13 lead.

Penalties hurt Cardinals throughout the game. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen was called for a facemask penalty, putting the Patriots at Arizona’s 14-yard line. Rookie running back Kevin Harris then cut through and powered into the endzone for the first touchdown of the game (and his career). Cardinals were able to grab their first touchdown just a couple drives later. McCoy opted to go deep to Robbie Anderson, who’s seen limited catches since his Cardinals debut. Anderson grabbed a 21-yard pickup, and James Conner finished off the drive with a 10-yard rush, pummeling into the endzone. Red Birds took a 13-7 lead. Patriots were able to get a field goal as time expired in the half, but Cardinals still held a 10-13 lead.

Cardinals had a chance early to get on the board, but kicker Matt Prater sailed a 50-yard field goal wide left, keeping the game scoreless. Just a few plays later, Cardinals defense was able get a stop. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had the pass tipped in the air, and Isaiah Simmons came down with the ball. McCoy and company were able to capitalize with a field goal, giving the Red Birds an early 3-0 lead.

Cardinals have played poorly at State Farm Stadium. The Red Birds have lost 11 of their last 12 home games, and only have one more remaining for the season. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Glendale for the Cardinals last home game.

The Cardinals have lost 11 of their last 12 games played at State Farm Stadium.



What does attendance look like for the home finale on Christmas Day against the Bucs? — Nick King (@NickKingSports) December 13, 2022

Several other Cardinals players went down with injuries. Zach Allen left with a hand injury and Marco Wilson also got hurt and didn’t return. The Cardinals will take on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos next Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.