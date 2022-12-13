ATF called to investigate fire at Public Storage facility in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal authorities have been called to investigate a massive fire that sent plumes of smoke billowing over the East Valley this past weekend.

The Phoenix Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that it will be assisting investigators on what caused the blaze. Fire officials were first called out around 7 a.m. to the Public Storage near Country Club and 8th Avenue on Saturday morning. Dozens of units responded, and Arizona’s Family crews arrived to find expansive road closures for those living in the Mesa neighborhood.

More than 80 officials from multiple Valley agencies were part of about two dozen units that worked to put the fire out. Luckily, no one was hurt, but tens of people lost their belongings.

“I had my medicine, my clothes...now that’s gone,” witness Adolph Alvarez said. “I was walking this way and I seen smoke, so you know, I walked toward the gate and I told the guy ‘Call 911′.” Meanwhile, Michael Round, who works at a convenience store across the street, told Arizona’s Family, “I feel bad for everyone that has lost things, We know the manager over there and his family and got really nervous, so we came running over just to make sure they were fine.”

Details about the ATF’s involvement in the investigation have not been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.