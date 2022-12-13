APS, elementary school, Trees Matter plant trees to give back to the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - APS and students at a Valley school are hoping to make things a little more green in the community by planting trees!

Silvestre Herrera Elementary School and local community group Trees Matter joined with APS to plant around 30 trees on the Phoenix elementary school’s grounds. It’s part of the “Community Tree Program” where trees are planed in areas that don’t have much green space.

Organizers say it’s not just about planting the trees, it’s about educating students as well. “It’s amazing because they’re great with the students you can kind of hear them right now, digging with them, showing them how to properly plant a tree,” Amy Esposito, executive director of Trees Matter, said. “Not only that, they’re also making sure they understand the scientific benefits of trees including shade and cooling.”

APS funded the purchase of the 30 trees and brought volunteers to help out the students, who aged from preschool to 8th grade. The students also added a personal touch, naming each of the trees they planted. Know of someone or a group doing good in your local community and want to nominate them for our segment? Click here and don’t forget your photos and video!

