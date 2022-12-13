Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

41-acre parcel of land sold to the City of Sedona for $20 million

More than 40 acres of land, including the Gateway to Sedona, has been sold to the City of Sedona.
More than 40 acres of land, including the Gateway to Sedona, has been sold to the City of Sedona.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 41-acre parcel of land that includes the scenic “Gateway of Sedona” has sold for $20 million to the City of Sedona.

In a Nov. 22 meeting, Sedona City Council members voted unanimously to approve the purchase of Sedona Cultural Park. “It was a pleasure representing this special parcel of land, and we truly believe the City of Sedona will develop the land with the Sedona residents’ best interests and input in mind,” Sauer said. The land’s listing on Land.com explained that the City has already approved uses of the land for multi-family housing, commercial and lodging, wellness, conference center, food services, and much more.

More than 40 acres of land, including the Gateway to Sedona, has been sold to the City of Sedona.
More than 40 acres of land, including the Gateway to Sedona, has been sold to the City of Sedona.(Arizona's Family)

The land includes the Georgia Frontiere Performing Arts Pavilion, several unpaved parking lots, and a maintenance warehouse. Russ Lyon Sotheby’s agent Ed Pennington said the land is in a premiere location and features the Red Rock Vistas and Mogollon Rim views. The same agency represented the seller on Sedona’s 173-acre El Rojo Grande Ranch sale, which sold for $14,750,000.

TRENDING: Phoenix officer under investigation; sources say he was making porn while working from home

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Grinch was the only passenger inside the car!
Driver pulled over by trooper for “Seuss-picious” passenger near Avondale
Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane, and Lainey Wilson will be headlining the Coors Light Birds Nest 2023...
Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Chris Lane to headline Coors Light Birds Nest opening night in Phoenix
Tuesday afternoon, the county election department said the hand count was finished.
Maricopa County completes hand count audit of ballots as part of recount process
The AIA has voted to include flag football as its newest sanctioned sport and plans to feature...
Girl’s flag football established as Arizona Interscholastic Association’s newest sanctioned sport