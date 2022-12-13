41-acre parcel of land sold to the City of Sedona for $20 million

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 41-acre parcel of land that includes the scenic “Gateway of Sedona” has sold for $20 million to the City of Sedona.

In a Nov. 22 meeting, Sedona City Council members voted unanimously to approve the purchase of Sedona Cultural Park. “It was a pleasure representing this special parcel of land, and we truly believe the City of Sedona will develop the land with the Sedona residents’ best interests and input in mind,” Sauer said. The land’s listing on Land.com explained that the City has already approved uses of the land for multi-family housing, commercial and lodging, wellness, conference center, food services, and much more.

More than 40 acres of land, including the Gateway to Sedona, has been sold to the City of Sedona. (Arizona's Family)

The land includes the Georgia Frontiere Performing Arts Pavilion, several unpaved parking lots, and a maintenance warehouse. Russ Lyon Sotheby’s agent Ed Pennington said the land is in a premiere location and features the Red Rock Vistas and Mogollon Rim views. The same agency represented the seller on Sedona’s 173-acre El Rojo Grande Ranch sale, which sold for $14,750,000.

