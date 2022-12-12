Winter storm leaves half-foot of snow in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Folks woke up to a winter wonderland up in the mountain areas of the state. Flagstaff has already received more than six inches. In addition, about a half-foot of snow has been reported in much of Coconino and Yavapai counties.

It is the most significant snow event this season, even though the official start of winter isn’t for a few more days. First Alert Meteorologist April Warnecke reports that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for spots like Flagstaff, Prescott, and Williams. Snowfall totals should range from 4-8 inches above 5,000 feet and 8-12 inches above 7,000 feet.

ADOT is already out in full force; they have about 200 snow plows throughout the state, with about 40 in the Flagstaff area. More crews are on standby and up in the mountains across the state so that the snow plows can operate nonstop throughout the morning.

The message for the morning: wait for this storm to ease up before you start traveling.

