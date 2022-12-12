Winter storm arrives in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as a winter storm system brings rainfall to the deserts and heavy snow to the mountains.

A cold front is pushing through the Valley metro area this morning, bringing widespread moderate to heavy rain. These numerous showers should continue through much of the morning before tapering off this afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Another round of scattered showers is possible this evening into the overnight hours before the storm clears out by tomorrow morning. Rainfall amounts are likely to be between a quarter and a half an inch for the Valley metro area.

Snow levels are near 5000 feet this morning but will fall to 3500 feet by tonight, which could put light snow on the Mazatzal Mountains north of town and the Superstitions east of the Valley. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for those locations until 5 a.m. tomorrow where up to an inch of snow is possible between 3000 and 4000 feet.

In the High Country, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for spots like Flagstaff, Prescott, and Williams. The Advisory goes until 11 p.m. for spots on the Eastern Mogollon Rim like Happy Jack, Pine, Strawberry, and Payson. The White Mountains are also under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 p.m. as well. Snowfall totals should range from 4-8 inches above 5000 feet and 8-12 inches above 7000 feet.

Behind today’s storm, temperatures will sharply drop, with the coldest air of the season so far arriving in Arizona. Morning temperatures will drop to the 30s for most mornings this week in the Valley, while single-digit lows are likely in the high country. Valley highs will stay below normal through the week and into the weekend, only topping out in the mid-50s. Dry weather is likely Wednesday through Saturday, with another storm potentially arriving Sunday. We’ll keep you updated on rain and snow chances as that gets closer.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.