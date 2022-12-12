Valleywise Health Foundation receives big grant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did you know that about 4,000 refugees resettle here in Arizona each year? So now, Mercy Care is helping to bridge the gap and improve their health by giving a big grant to the Valleywise Health Foundation. And that is Something Good!

Arizona is one of the top 10 refugee resettlement states in the country, and Mercy Care is committed to making an impact in the community to improve everyone’s health outcomes. That’s why the not-for-profit just gave the Valleywise Health Foundation a $220,000 grant, with funds that will directly support the Refugee Women’s Health Clinic at Valleywise.

Mercy C.A.R.E.S., which stands for Community Action Resources Education and Service, is the giving branch of Mercy Care that regularly awards grants just like this one, along with sponsorships and volunteer efforts.

