Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood

A Toys for Tots donation box was mistakenly taken over the weekend and has been returned to a...
A Toys for Tots donation box was mistakenly taken over the weekend and has been returned to a Gilbert family on Monday.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it.

According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.

Ward confirmed with Arizona’s Family Monday afternoon that the donation box has been returned to his house. So, it turns out there are no grinches in the Gilbert neighborhood after all! More than $300 worth of donations will be able to be given back to underprivileged children with the box’s return.

Since moving to Arizona, Chris Ward has collected toys for more than 15 years. He told Arizona’s Family reporter Cristiana Ramos that the box had been on his property for more than three weeks and, until this incident, hadn’t had a problem leaving it out overnight.

If you’d like to add to the toy collection box, you have until Friday to drop off all new, unwrapped toys at Ward’s location at 1715 E. Washington Court in Gilbert, the Lifecare Veterinary Center, or Cogburn’s Big Wings.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

