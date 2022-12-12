Snow and rain end; here come freezing temperatures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The cold front that swept through Arizona this morning brought rain and snow to the state.

Around the Valley, we had one-third inch of rain in Scottsdale and Mesa, and Sky Harbor reported nearly 0.16 inches of rain. In the West Valley, there was a range of one-tenth to one-third of an inch in various spots. In the mountains, Arizona Snowbowl reported a foot of new snow, Flagstaff got 6 inches of snow, and many locations along the Mogollon Rim got snow between 6 and 10 inches.

Although scattered rain and snow showers are possible overnight, we don’t anticipate much in the way of additional accumulations. Tuesday morning will bring cold temperatures across the state, but Wednesday morning will be colder. In the Valley on Tuesday, expect lows in the range of 35-42 degrees. That’s pretty cold by desert standards. In the mountains, the coldest spots will see single digits on Tuesday morning, although most locations will see lows in the teens and 20s.

Wednesday morning will be even colder with some areas likely to see negative temperatures in the high country and desert. Even areas just outside of metro Phoenix are included in either freeze or hard freeze watches. On Wednesday morning, rural areas around the outskirts of metro Phoenix such as Queen Creek, Maricopa, and San Tan Valley will likely dip below the freezing mark. In the southern deserts around Tucson, many areas will see temperatures below freezing. Within the metro area itself, no freeze warnings are being predicted for Wednesday, although that could change.

After Wednesday, Arizona will likely see a slow, warming trend with highs in the 50s for the rest of the week. By the weekend, we may see the thermometer get to 60 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.