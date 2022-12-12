Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Smelter Town Brewery is homage to Clarkdale’s history

Smelter Town Brewery
Smelter Town Brewery
By Arizona Highways TV
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com.

CLARKDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Smelter Town Brewery in Clarkdale, Arizona, brews up all kinds of interesting beers, including smoothie sours and beer seltzers.

Just an hour outside of Phoenix, you'll find some of the best barbecue in the state. Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon opened in Superior during the pandemic.

AZStateParks.com

Latest News

Smelter Town Brewery
Smelter Town Brewery is homage to Clarkdale's history
Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff has some amazing things planned for ski season, but the resort is...
Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff features more than skiing. It's an all-seasons resort!
The Mini Time Machine Museum in Tucson shows the large world through small objects and...
Tucson museum displays a miniature world
Aunty M’s Miniatures and Smilin’ Jack’s Pedal Cars is a collector’s superstore selling vintage...
Take a step into the past at downtown Glendale’s “most unusual” store