Smelter Town Brewery is homage to Clarkdale’s history

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com.

CLARKDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Smelter Town Brewery in Clarkdale, Arizona, brews up all kinds of interesting beers, including smoothie sours and beer seltzers.

Just an hour outside of Phoenix, you'll find some of the best barbecue in the state. Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon opened in Superior during the pandemic.

AZStateParks.com