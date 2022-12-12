Schools closed in Pinetop-Lakeside, delayed in Flagstaff on Monday, Dec. 12 due to weather

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As an approaching winter storm takes aim at Arizona, school districts across the state are preparing for snow, rain, and winter weather.

In eastern Arizona, the Blue Ridge Unified school district announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Monday, Dec. 12, due to weather. The district is located in Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona, and includes an elementary, middle, and high school.

All schools in the Flagstaff Unified School District will have a two-hour delayed start on Monday, Dec. 12, due to weather. Morning buses will run two hours later than normal. Breakfast will be available for students in the cafeteria at the delayed start time. The school district says schools will still end at the regular time.

The Northland Prep Academy and Northland Christian School in Flagstaff have also called for a two-hour delayed start on Monday.

Due to the Winter Weather Advisory for this evening and tomorrow morning, all Flagstaff Unified School District schools will be on a two-hour delayed start tomorrow, December 12. More information available at https://t.co/F6p1QMektQ. pic.twitter.com/IftJkvl6Qt — Flagstaff Unified School District (@FlagstaffUSD1) December 12, 2022

A First Alert Weather day has been declared for Monday as a strong storm will move east into the state bringing snow to northern Arizona and rain to the Valley. Visit Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather page to stay up-to-date on the latest forecast.

