School bus crash closes Baseline Road in Gilbert; one hospitalized

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a school bus has closed Baseline Road in Gilbert early Monday morning.

Initial reports of the crash along Baseline Road near Higley were reported just before 7 a.m. Police say students were on board, but no one on the school bus was hurt. The other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gilbert Police tweeted that drivers should avoid eastbound Baseline Road between Greenfield and Higley Roads. Area drivers should consider alternate routes including US 60 or Guadalupe Road.

Gilbert police are investigating a crash involving a school bus on Baseline Road near Higley. (Courtesy: Gilbert Police Dept.)

Fire crews are clearing the scene. Gilbert PD will remain on site to perform investigations, expect delays in the area while they are working at the scene. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) December 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.