School bus crash closes Baseline Road in Gilbert; one hospitalized

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a school bus has closed Baseline Road in Gilbert early Monday morning.

Initial reports of the crash along Baseline Road near Higley were reported just before 7 a.m. Police say students were on board, but no one on the school bus was hurt. The other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gilbert Police tweeted that drivers should avoid eastbound Baseline Road between Greenfield and Higley Roads. Area drivers should consider alternate routes including US 60 or Guadalupe Road.

