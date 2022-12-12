Christmas Angel
Queen of Clean: Holiday speed cleaning tips

Race through your house-cleaning chores in minutes before guests arrive with these tips.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Queen of Clean was back on Good Morning Arizona this week with holiday speed cleaning tips to get your home looking good and smelling nice before your guests arrive! Check out the video for more on the following tips:

The Clutter Basket

Go room to room with a laundry basket, picking up anything that doesn’t belong. Once finished, put the basket in a closet and out of sight until later.

Bathroom 5-minute Clean

Have some microfiber cloths handy that are antimicrobial and antibacterial, along with an easy-to-make cleaning solution and your bathroom will shine!

You’ll also see tips on making your own dusting spray and vacuuming tips!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

