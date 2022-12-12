Police looking for man who fired a gun in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for a man they say may have fired a gun at officers or up in the air Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the area of Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Police say no injuries were reported, but they are still looking for the man.

Phoenix police say this is an active scene and advise everyone to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.