Police looking for man who fired a gun in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix police are looking for a man they say may have fired a gun at officers or up in the air...
Phoenix police are looking for a man they say may have fired a gun at officers or up in the air Sunday night.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:31 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for a man they say may have fired a gun at officers or up in the air Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the area of Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Police say no injuries were reported, but they are still looking for the man.

Phoenix police say this is an active scene and advise everyone to avoid the area.

