Phoenix single mom moves into new Habitat for Humanity home and gets a surprise from Kurt Warner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for a single mother in Phoenix. 2022 will be the first year she’ll spend the holiday in a home she owns.

Single Phoenix mom Sherika also received some big gifts you can’t wrap from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Sherika was able to walk through her finished Habitat for Humanity home for the very first time with her three kids on Monday. Besides home essentials like beds, couches, tables, and everything else you’d need for furniture, Sherika said she got another surprise. “We have food, dishes Tupperware, you name it, its there!” she said.

“We take for granted some of those little things,” Kurt Warner said. Kurt and Brenda Warner’s First Things First Foundation fully furnished and stocked the woman’s home, making her the 58th single parent they’ve helped this year across the U.S. after partnering with Aarons and U-Haul. Brenda was a single mom when she first met Kurt. “Our first house together--it was uneven and all the toys and balls went to the front of the house,” Brenda said. “So there are moments you take a step back and say ‘We get to do this!”

It’s a brand new home that was once just a plot of land. Habitat for Humanity volunteers, alongside Sherika herself, built it from the ground up, putting in more than 400 hours of sweat equity. “Every Habitat home is special. Every Habitat home we believe is a miracle,” said COO of Habitat of Humanity Central Arizona Debra Bradley.

Sherika said it feels like a Christmas miracle to her. “I have less things to stress about now,” she said. “I love it here.” If you’re interested in Habitat for Humanity, click here.

