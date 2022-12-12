Christmas Angel
Multi-vehicle crash closes parts of the I-17 in Phoenix

One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night.
One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:59 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night.

The Department of Public Safety says a car collided with a median wall, then crashed into another vehicle as it crossed multiple lanes on the road. DPS says one person has serious injuries and is unresponsive.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of the I-17 at Camelback Road are closed. All traffic must exit at or before Camelback road. There is no estimated time of reopening.

