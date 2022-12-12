Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Apache Junction, police say

Police say that 41-year-old Jordan Toro had been involved in some sort of argument with another...
Police say that 41-year-old Jordan Toro had been involved in some sort of argument with another driver(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detectives in Apache Junction are investigating an apparent road rage incident that ended in a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Police say that 41-year-old Jordan Toro had been involved in some sort of argument with another driver while on the U.S. 60 shortly after 8 p.m. Both vehicles exited the freeway at Tomahawk Road and stopped near 21st Avenue and Vista Road, where Toro reportedly tried to confront the other driver. Toro was shot once, rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Details on exactly what led up to the shooting haven’t been released. A city spokesperson tells Arizona’s Family that the driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

Apache Junction police are working with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office on possible charges, but at this time, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gilbert police are investigating a crash involving a school bus on Baseline Road near Higley
School bus crash closes Baseline Road in Gilbert; one hospitalized
Multiple crews are on the scene of a serious crash in south Scottsdale
Man hospitalized after car hits tree, rolls over in south Scottsdale
Crash
Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say
One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night.
I-17 reopened in central Phoenix after serious crash