Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Apache Junction, police say

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detectives in Apache Junction are investigating an apparent road rage incident that ended in a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Police say that 41-year-old Jordan Toro had been involved in some sort of argument with another driver while on the U.S. 60 shortly after 8 p.m. Both vehicles exited the freeway at Tomahawk Road and stopped near 21st Avenue and Vista Road, where Toro reportedly tried to confront the other driver. Toro was shot once, rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Details on exactly what led up to the shooting haven’t been released. A city spokesperson tells Arizona’s Family that the driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

Apache Junction police are working with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office on possible charges, but at this time, no arrests have been made.

