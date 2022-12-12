Christmas Angel
Man hospitalized after car hits tree, rolls over in south Scottsdale

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:39 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a car slammed into a tree on a busy stretch of road in south Scottsdale early Monday.

Initial reports of the crash came in around 6:50 a.m. at 64th Street and Thomas Road. Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle on its roof in the trees, not far from a wall into a nearby apartment complex. Scottsdale fire officials say they had to remove the tree before being able to rescue the victim. No information on the driver has been released, but he is reportedly in stable condition.

Traffic officials are wanting to remind the public to drive carefully as severe weather impacts the Valley, causing roads to become slick and dangerous.

Northbound 64th St. was closed at Thomas during the investigation but reopened shortly after 8 a.m. Click/tap here for First Alert Traffic updates.

