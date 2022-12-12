Man accused of killing Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight”

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing a Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight” between his girlfriend and another worker.

On Dec. 8, just before 10:30 p.m., a Jack in the Box employee reportedly told police she was working near 19th Avenue and Bell Road when another 22-year-old employee told her to take out the trash, and they began arguing. Police say the woman felt intimidated by 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, a fellow employee and boyfriend of the 22-year-old worker. The woman went home and told her boyfriend, 29-year-old Christopher Candia, about the argument and claimed Ramirez pushed her, investigators said. Court documents say Candia drove his girlfriend back to work to confront Ramirez, so they could “handle it and talk outside.”

Candia and his girlfriend returned to the restaurant and drove up to the drive-thru window. Candia got out and began arguing with Ramirez at the window. However, court documents say Candia slapped Ramirez, and gunshots rang out. Candia started to shoot through the window, hitting Ramirez and Ramirez’s girlfriend, the other Jack in the Box employee. She turned around to call 911 when she heard the gunshots and noticed she was bleeding. She began walking to the back of the restaurant when more shots rang out. Police arrived and took Ramirez and the woman to the hospital, where Ramirez died.

Candia turned himself in to the police and was taken into custody. According to court paperwork, he told police he was sleeping when his girlfriend came home, and he knew something had happened. Candia said he was angry Ramirez got in the middle of a “girl fight,” so he took his girlfriend back to Jack in the Box to speak to Ramirez and the other woman, investigators said. Court paperwork says he intended to let the two know that his girlfriend “wasn’t alone,” and he wanted to see if Ramirez would “push a guy like he did a girl.”

Candia told police he told Ramirez to go outside, but Ramirez refused and began laughing. He then alleged that Ramirez started to pull his shirt up as if he had a gun, but he didn’t see one. Court paperwork says Candia then began shooting before driving away with his girlfriend. When they arrived at their home, he called the police and told them he was involved in the shooting.

Candia was booked on one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of discharging a firearm at a nonresidence.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.