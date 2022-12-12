Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather.

According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.

It was the second crash involving a courier in the same day. Earlier Monday morning, a FedEx truck was seen overturned on 24th Street and Buckeye Road in east Phoenix. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the truck driver wasn’t hurt. Below is an image from that scene:

A FedEx delivery truck was involved in a crash early Monday near 24th Street and Buckeye Road in east Phoenix. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.