Kevin Hart, Janet Jackson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top coming to the Valley in 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some icons are making their way to the Valley in 2023, and you won’t want to miss it.

Up first in February, Kevin Hart’s Reality Check Tour has added 2 shows in Phoenix during Super Bowl Weekend in the Valley. On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, Hart will be at the Arizona Financial Theatre. This is the first time in more than 4 years he’s paid the state a visit, so you won’t want to miss out. General sale tickets go on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. online here. LiveNation’s presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. and until Thursday ending at 11:59 p.m.

This tour earned Hart the title of highest-grossing comedy tour of the year with Billboard and a People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. All phones will be taken at the start of the performance and stowed away into Yondr pouches. Theatre security will remove anyone during the performance for violating the guidelines.

In June, icon Janet Jackson will be stopping by on her 2023 Together Again North America tour, alongside Ludacris at the Ak-Chin Pavilion on June 7! Tickets will go on sale here on Friday starting at 11 a.m. Jackson’s team says this will offer fans the opportunity to celebrate her 50 years in the industry and can expect to hear all the greatest hits as well as new music. Citi card members can access the presale on Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m.

The “Together Again” Tour will offer everyone the long-awaited chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of “The Velvet Rope,” and 30 years of “Janet,” featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music.

Below is the full list of tour dates in North America:

Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (not a LiveNation date)

Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

During her long career, Jackson has won 5 Grammys, 2 Emmys, a Golden Globe, a nomination for an Academy Award, dozens of AMAs, MTV Video Music Awards, and Billboard awards. She also won the NAACP’s award for Best Supporting Actor. In all, she’s sold more than 180 million records and still holds the record for the biggest-selling debut tour in history and the first woman to land a place in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts. Fun Fact: her acclaimed Las Vegas residency called “Metamorphosis” closed out with record-breaking ticket sales in only 18 days at MGM’s Park theatre.

Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums and starred in the Fast & Furious franchise as “Tej.” He’ll be reprising his role for the 7th time in Fast X which will be released on May 20, 2023. His animated series “Karma’s World” landed Top 10 in 42 countries on Netflix, won him 2 NAACP Award nominations and is on its fourth season. In 2001, he launched The Ludacris Foundation which gives back to his home community in Atlanta.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top

On August 13th, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will co-headline their “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man” Tour coming to Ak-Chin Pavilion. The tour starts in West Palm Beach Florida in July and will end in September in Camden, New Jersey. Tickets will go on sale online here on Friday starting at 10 a.m.

The full list of tour dates is as follows:

Jul 21 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Jul 23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Jul 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Jul 30 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug 7 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (not a LiveNation date)

Aug 10 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 11 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug 17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Aug 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Aug 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Aug 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sep 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sep 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sep 09 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sep 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sep 17 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be celebrating 50 years in the industry in 2023, continuing to build on the legacy of former members Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Ed King, Billy Powell, Bob Burns, Leon Wilkeson, and Hughie Thomasson. Today, the group’s line-up features Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase, and Stacy Michelle. The group has sold more than 60 albums with billions of streams and 10s of millions of records sold. They’re also in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!

ZZ Top has been performing with his “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” for more than 50 years, having landed its place in history with “La Grange.” The group’s 1983 album called “Eliminator” won them a Diamond album, meaning that the group album sales exceeded 10 million units. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Keith Richards and have also been featured in cartoons, sitcoms, animations, and more.

