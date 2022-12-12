Joshua Bassett to perform at The Van Buren in Phoenix next April

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Singer-songwriter and actor Joshua Bassett will be performing at Phoenix’s The Van Buren on April 8, 2023!

As part of his The Complicated Tour, Bassett will be traveling throughout North America and Europe starting in San Francisco and ending in London on May 9. Those fans who had previously bought tickets to his 2022 canceled shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Boston will have pre-sale access on Monday at noon. Artist presale will start on Dec. 13 starting at 10 a.m., with public on-sale on Friday at 10 a.m online here.

Bassett has been celebrating his 4 singles success as part of his “Sad Songs in a Hotel Room” EP album, debut on Disney Plus’s “Better Nate than Ever” and at sold-out shows in New York and Los Angeles. In all, Bassett has racked up more than 425 million global streams of his music.

The Complicated Tour full North America tour date list is as follows:

March 7 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

March 8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

March 10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

March 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Centre in Vancouver

March 12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

March 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

March 15 – Denver, CO @ Summit

March 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

March 18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

March 19 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

March 21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

March 24 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

March 25 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

March 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Theater of Living Arts

March 28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

March 31 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

April 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

April 3 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

April 4 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

April 5 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

April 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

April 9 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

April 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.