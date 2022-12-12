‘Toys for Tots’ donation box stolen from Gilbert neighborhood

GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas is just two weeks away, and it appears a grinch is on the loose in Gilbert. Over $300 worth of donations that were supposed to go to underprivileged children this Christmas was stolen from them this weekend.

It’s a tradition for Real Estate Agent Chris Ward to put out a ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box in his driveway. He has been doing it for 15 years, and when he moved to Arizona, he wanted to share it with the Gilbert Community. “We’ve had a box out here for about three weeks, and we’ve had the ability to leave it out overnight,” Ward said.

That was until Saturday afternoon when the box went missing. Neighbor Joanie Boston was scheduled to pick it up for an event but got an email from Chris, “It’s not out in the front of the yard,” the email said.

Not everyone is in the jolly spirit. Security cameras around the Val Vista Meadows Sub Division captured a pick-up truck driving away with the ‘Toys for Tots’ box in the trunk. $300 of toys were stolen. Ward reported the incident to Gilbert police, and neighbors are trying to help track down the Grinch who stole Christmas.

Travis Bader has lived in the neighborhood for five years, “we were angry these were presents for kids and someone come and stole them not from the neighborhood, but from kids,” he said.

Several hours after the theft, neighbors rallied together, putting out a new box to ensure every child gets a gift under their tree this year.

Gilbert police are still working to find the thief. If you would like to donate to ‘Toys for Tots’ you have until Dec. 16 to drop off new and unwrapped toys at any of these locations in Gilbert:

1715 East Washington Ct Gilbert, AZ 85234

Lifecare Veterinary Center

Cogburn’s Big Wings

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.